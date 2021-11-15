The Country - Mandate edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Act Party leader David Seymour about why he's not keen on the Government's vaccine mandate, which starts today.

On with the show:

David Seymour:

The Act Party leader says Mandate Monday means "no jab, no job" for many teachers and nurses. He urges the government to allow regular testing as an alternative to vaccination. Plus, he talks about the "Mother of all Protest" and says Judith Collins is doing a good job.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert says snow in Hobart doesn't mean it's crossing the Tasman this week.

Graeme Smith and Sam Owen:

Today's Movember panel talks men's health, moustaches and footy.

Ray Smith:

We ask the director-general of MPI about the prospect of eradicating M.bovis, which would make us the first country in the world to do so.

Anthea Prentice:

Tessa's mother (and rural North Canterbury GP) joins us in the studio.

Remember you can support The Country's Movember effort

