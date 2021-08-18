The Country - Level 4 edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, primary industry spokespeople and Dr Anthea Prentice about the Level 4 Lockdown.

Jacinda Ardern:

This morning, the PM commented on the Level 4 Lockdown Covid crisis as we waited with bated breath for the 1pm update. We also asked how come Ashley Bloomfield was not vaccinated?

Miles Hurrell:

We question how the dairy industry is faring under Level 4 lockdown and ask Fonterra's chief executive about the latest GDT auction (plus 0.3 per cent, WMP down 1.5 per cent).

Anthea Prentice:

Is a North Canterbury GP (and Tessa's mum) who comments on the vaccine rollout for rural New Zealand and the state of rural mental health.

Tom Young:

Affco's National Livestock Manager looks at the red meat industry's response to Level 4 lockdown and we ask if there's still any $10/kg contracts in the market?

Andrew Burtt:

Beef + Lamb New Zealand's Economic Service Chief Economist says the total number of sheep in New Zealand decreased 0.8 per cent (by 199,000 head) to an estimated 25.83 million while beef cattle numbers rose 2.5 per cent to 3.98 million, according to B+LNZ's annual stock number survey.

