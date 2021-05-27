The Country - Horticulture edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Hawke's Bay A&P Society chief executive Sally Jackson for a preview of the 12th annual National Horticultural Field Days next week.

On with the show:

Michael Every:

The Singapore-based global strategist for Rabobank said the end is not nigh for the world, despite some very dark Covid, geopolitical, trade and inflationary clouds on the horizon.

Jacinda Ardern:

The PM responded to criticism of her Budget, the migrant labour problem and alleged cuts to the police budget.

Chris Brandolino:

We took a sneak peek at NIWA's winter outlook, due for release next week.

Shane McManaway:

We found one of this country's most influential primary sector leaders across the Tasman, on an 11-million-acre Queensland cattle farm. Plus, we updated progress on the south Wairarapa Health Centre that he and his wife are building.

Sally Jackson:

We previewed the National Horticulture Field Days coming up next week (June 2 and 3) in Hastings.

