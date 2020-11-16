The Country - Horticulture edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to courgette grower Brett Heap and former president of Horticulture New Zealand Julian Raine, to find out more about the worker shortage facing the industry.

On with the show:

Brett Heap:

Is a disgruntled Kerikeri courgette grower who reckons he's been let down by Horticulture New Zealand and says the industry is facing some serious pain around the spring harvest of fruit and vegetables.

Julian Raine:

Is a former President of Horticulture NZ who comments on the Kerikeri courgette controversy and the ongoing delays to the Waimea Community Dam.

Megan Hands:

We catch up with a high-profile woman in agriculture, who missed out on a place in Parliament, but still has plenty of offer in keeping the government honest over its freshwater policy reforms.

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Trade and Agriculture comments on the newly-signed RCEP Free Trade Agreement - the world's largest FTA - plus the latest on the Covid-19 meat scare in China.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Hawkes Bay sheep and beef farmer and a Northland cow cocky.

