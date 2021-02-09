The Country - Honey edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Jim McMillan, to find out how to sell mānuka honey for $20,000 per kg.

On with the show:

Jane Smith:

Is a North Otago farmer and environmentalist. But is she the poster girl for protest in her capacity as the keynote speaker at Thursday's Groundswell NZ meeting in Southland against the government's freshwater reforms?

Carolyn Mortland:

Fonterra's Director Global Sustainability responds to criticisms that the co-op's "ghost farms" are leaching nitrate pollutants into private drinking water supplies.

Jim McMillan:

The founder of the Dannevirke-based True Honey Company explains some of the secrets around selling mānuka honey at Harrods for $20,000 per kg.

Farmer Tom Martin:

Our UK correspondent says the government is finally getting it right around the Covid response. Plus we talk weather, milk prices and a great Scottish victory at Twickenham.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert is starting to utter the "d word" as many parts of the country go in search of rain.

