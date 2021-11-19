The Country - Groundswell edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay asked guests if they were attending Groundswell NZ's "Mother of all Protests" on Sunday, November 21.

Jane Smith:

The North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist is one of the leading voices behind the Groundswell protest movement. Today we get her take on the biggest farming story in the land.

Blair Drysdale:

We ask a Southland farmer (and hemp grower) about his participation, or otherwise, in Sunday's Groundswell protest. Plus we look at a burgeoning new primary sector industry.

Tim Myers:

Norwood's chief executive comments on Movember, his fundraising for Farmstrong, Covid in his hometown of Palmerston North, the farm machinery business, and how to sort the All Blacks out.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA's weather forecaster reckons it's going to be a warm weekend.

