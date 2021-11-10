The Country - Greenhouse edition

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum caught up with LeaderBrand chief executive Richard Burke, to find out more about a massive undercover greenhouse the horticulture business is building.

On with the show:

Laurie Paterson:

We speak to Groundswell NZ's co-founder to find out how the "Mother of all Protests" is shaping up.

Richard Burke:

LeaderBrand's chief executive says damage from last week's storm in Gisborne has affected spinach and rocket crops. He also talks about a new greenhouse being built to protect crops from future weather events.

Kate Hesson:

The Seafood Sector Support Network Trust launched firstmate.org.nz in June to help people in the seafood sector stay on course. We catch up with Trustee Kate Hesson to see how it's going.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics takes another look into the nitrates in drinking water debate.

Emma Buchanan:

The Waipukurau-based founder of Soter Farm Plans has just been named as only the second rural recipient of a SHEeo loan. We find out where her idea stemmed from.

