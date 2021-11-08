The Country - Heartland edition

Photo / Lewis Gardner

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum caught up with Sky Sport rugby commentator Nigel Yalden to talk about the Heartland Championship.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert tells us what's in store for the week ahead.

Todd Charteris:

Rabobank's chief executive talks about a new office in Gore that uses wool from the bank's farmers for carpet. We also find out how his Movember moving and fundraising is going and talk Surfing for Farmers.

Remember you can support The Country's Movember effort here.

James Parsons:

The chair of Wools of New Zealand on how shareholders have overwhelmingly voted in favour of a proposed merger of operations between WNZ and Primary Wool Co-operative-owned CP Wool.

Nigel Yalden:

The Sky Sport rugby commentator is a proud Heartland Championship supporter- the closest thing we have to a rural rugby comp. South Canterbury has had an unbeaten run so far, whereas Steelform Whanganui proved the Swamp Foxes are beatable.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

We ask a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky what they made of COP26 and the Three Waters joint letter from mayors. We also ponder whether the Prime Minister has lost her Midas touch.

