The Country - Gold edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay celebrated New Zealand's first Olympic gold medal as rowers Kerri Gowler and Grace Prendergast won the women's coxless pair in Tokyo.

On with the show:

Andrew Hoggard:

We tracked down the President of Federated Farmers, up to his elbows in it, in the middle of calving on his Manawatu dairy farm. We also discussed the Groundswell protests and the tidal wave of regulatory reforms hitting farmers.

Judith Collins:

National's leader commented on the vaccine rollout (or lack of), the Groundswell Protests, the Accidental PM and the associated pile-on from the nameless and spineless keyboard warriors.

Wes Lefroy:

Rabobank's Sydney-based senior agricultural analyst commented on the reasons for record-high world fertiliser prices, how the global freight market has impacted prices and were these inflated levels the new normal?

Chris Russell:

We found our Australian correspondent in Port Hedland, right in the heart of iron ore exporting country. We also talked about the next big thing in mining - lithium - plus Covid and the Outback Golf Masters were also on the menu.

Listen below: