The Country - Accidental edition

Today on The Country, Winston Peters disagreed with Jamie Mackay's opinion piece, in which The Country host referred to Jacinda Ardern as an "accidental Prime Minister".

On with the show:

Winston Peters:

Was Jacinda Ardern truly was an "accidental Prime Minister?" We asked the man who put her there. We also asked if Roger Douglas was visionary or a villain and whether the Aussies got the economic reforms of the 1980s right, when we didn't?

Lloyd McCall:

The Pomahaka Water Care Group project manager talked about the survey involving the West Otago catchment group, which showed more than 85 per cent of respondents had changed wintering practices over the past two years.

Leonie Guiney:

The high-profile dairy farmer is also a Ravensdown shareholder and Fonterra board member. She emphasised the importance of a strong dairy cooperative for all dairy farmers.

Rowland Smith:

The current NZ Shears and Golden Shears champion talked about the English world nine-hour lamb record attempt being held on his brother's UK farm this afternoon.

Listen below: