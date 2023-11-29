Photo / 123rf

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Winston Peters, to find out what his top priorities are as New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister.

On with the show:

Winston Peters:

The “third time to the batter’s box” Deputy Prime Minister joins us to discuss his war with the media, his war on woke, and why one of his top priorities is a Free Trade Agreement with India.

Michael Every:

Today we find Rabobank’s Singapore-based Global Strategist in Hamilton where he’s about to address the bank’s Global Farmers’ Masterclass. We ponder the state of an increasingly divided world and how that’s affecting the global economy.

Laura Koot:

We catch up with a rural entrepreneur who runs an agritourism business and is a driving force behind the Fairlight Foundation which trains women farmers. She’s also raising a family. Today, on behalf of Farmstrong, we asked her how she juggles all these responsibilities while looking after the top paddock.

Jane Smith:

North Otago farmer, and award-winning environmentalist, comments on Winston, the new Government’s Ag policies and whether El Nino has reared its ugly head on her farm.

