Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay asked Rabobank's Michael Every if there was an end in sight for the Russian/Ukraine war or China's zero-covid policy.

Michael Every:

He's one of The Country's most popular and controversial correspondents - a Singapore-based Global Strategist for Rabobank. Today we ask if there's an end in sight for the Russian/Ukraine War, whether there's an end in sight for the Chinese zero-covid policy and associated lockdowns and he tells us why the food business is a good one to be in.

Marc Rivers:

Fonterra's CFO responds to James Shaw's assertion that New Zealand will lose lucrative off-shore buyers if it doesn't lower the carbon footprint of its dairy production. We also look at last night's GDT auction (down 2.9 per cent, WMP -4.9 per cent) and explain why it was actually a good result!

Winston Peters:

The NZ First leader (and a man who was once happy to be just the MP for Tauranga) says that while he's not a starter for next month's Tauranga by-election, he's lining up for a crack in the 2023 General Election. We also get his take on the Government's Emissions Reduction Plan and what he's expecting in tomorrow's Budget.

Jim Hopkins:

We salute a rural raconteur for his "Martin Luther King Jnr moment" on St Patrick's day, plus today he has Labour and the Greens firmly in his sights.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

She's one of New Zealand's leading farming academics and she writes an excellent fortnightly column for our website. Today we look at the rock and hard place the world finds itself between, as it looks to reduce GHG emissions and feed the planet.

