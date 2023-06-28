File photo / Michael Craig

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with North Otago’s Jane Smith, who defended her fellow farmers and food producers against some misinformed supermarket shoppers.

On with the show:

Winston Peters:

The NZ First leader (and former Foreign Minister) comments on the PM’s diplomatic mission to China, blames the Nats for the “757 Two-Plane” debacle, and sings the praises of his own performance in the Dunedin Town Hall last Sunday!

Tim O’Sullivan:

We continue our series on Old Young Farmers of the Year. Today it’s the turn of the 2009 Grand Final winner.

Jane Smith:

North Otago farmer, and former winner of the Ballance Farm Environment Awards, got on her “Supermarket Soapbox” in Oamaru last night, in defence of farmers and food producers.

Tom Young:

We ask the National Livestock Manager of Affco why the lamb prices are falling, when they historically go up at this time of the year and ask why he wasn’t on the plane to China.

Sandra Matthews:

The Chair of Rural Women NZ, and East Coast farmer, gives us a cyclone recovery update, despite the latest unwanted instalment from Mother Nature.

