Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum catches up with Lake Hawea Station owner and farmer Geoff Ross, to get his thoughts on climate change and forestry.

Geoff Ross:

The Lake Hawea Station owner on farming life, climate change and why Pure Advantage, the charity he’s involved with, is calling for an urgent enquiry into the management of exotic plantations.

Fraser Whineray:

Fonterra’s chief operating officer takes a look at a rather flat second GDT for 2023, (down 0.1 per cent, WMP up 0.1 per cent, SMP - 0.3 per cent). However, he said demand was still there despite buyers being “a little cautious”.

Genevieve Steven:

Rabobank’s agricultural analyst takes a look at her latest report Capitalising on tailwinds through to 2025, which predicts a strong outlook for New Zealand beef, but also says new ideas are needed to address key industry challenges.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand’s leading farming academics is back for 2023 with her latest column about why perception is not reality when it comes to the price of junk food.

Steve Hollander:

The trustee and founder of the NZ Rural Games and Norwood NZ Rural Sports Awards gives an update on how things are tracking for both events.

