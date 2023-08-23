Photo / Mike Scott

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with NZ First leader Winston Peters, to find out more about MP Shane Jones’ singing prowess on TikTok.

On with the show:

Winston Peters:

The NZ First leader has his say on Shane Jones on Tik Tok, politicians using social media, his party’s ag emissions policy and Todd Muller.

Andrew Stewart:

Fourth-generation Rangitikei sheep and beef farmer who’s had a gutsful and let rip on Facebook about the Government’s ag emissions policy released on Friday.

Stephen Jacobi:

The Executive director of the International Business Forum is leading a business trade delegation to India, but is an FTA on the cards?

Julian Raine:

We find the former President of Horticulture NZ at the Zespri AGM. Today he talks about challenging times for the kiwifruit industry and he reflects on the current downturn in the primary sector.

Todd Charteris:

The chief executive of Rabobank defends his bank, saying it is not profiting at the expense of farmers, rather it’s there to help its clients through downturns.

