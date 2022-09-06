Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Apiculture NZ chief executive Karin Kos to find out more about Bee Aware Month.

On with the show:

Cameron Bagrie:

The independent economist comments on a rampant US dollar (and our export-friendly exchange rate - US61 cents). Plus, we look at the world's energy and food crisis and prospects for tonight's GDT auction, where the futures market is predicting a rebound.

Karin Kos:

September is "Bee Aware Month" and today's fun farming fact is that an estimated one in every three mouthfuls of food we eat is the result of bee pollination - and bees are responsible for two-thirds of all pollination. Today, the chief executive of Apiculture NZ tells us why we need to look after nature's greatest workers.

Farmer Tom Martin:

Our UK farming correspondent is lukewarm (at best) about his new Prime Minister and he says the drought and heatwave are not over yet for British farmers.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics argues vehemently against UK-based science journalist George Monbiot who says "the New Zealand diet is particularly bad for the planet, due to the vast amount of land required to produce food for it".

Greg Millar:

The National Fundraising Manager for the IHC encourages farmers to donate to the IHC Calf and Rural Scheme.

Listen below: