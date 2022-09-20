Photo / Michael Cunningham

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum caught up with World Farming Organisation vice president Katie Milne, to find out more about what she thinks of the dairy industry in India.

On with the show:

Katie Milne:

This West Coast dairy farmer is also the vice president of the World Farming Organisation. She's just back from India and tells us what she made of her WFO meetings abroad, along with her impression of India's dairy industry.

Cameron Bagrie:

The independent economist says inflation vs jobs will be the "battleground for central banks" for the next 12 to 24 months.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics says it's time for a re-evaluation of gene editing in New Zealand agriculture.

John Blackwell:

Federated Farmers' Northland vice president talks about continued feral dog attacks on livestock in the region.

Gerard Rushton:

The Mid-Canterbury Rugby Union chair gives an update on the Heartland Championship and previews a charity match against South Canterbury for the Meningitis Foundation NZ - which he is also chair of.

Listen below: