Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to ASB's Ben Speedy about how his bank has given a $150m Auckland city farm to Mount Albert Grammar School - for free.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

We ask National's leader if he's going to do a Liz Truss and back-flip on tax cuts. And is the Māori caucus calling the shots in the Labour government?

Dr Victoria Hatton:

PWC's director for sustainability and climate change says New Zealand risks confusing carbon neutral v carbon zero farming, that we need to be aware of the dangers of siloed thinking, and why she thinks we've only got 18-24 months to get our act together.

Cameron Bagrie:

The independent economist comments on rising inflation, interest and exchange rates and tomorrow's OCR announcement.

Ben Speedy:

The general manager of ASB rural comments on the bank's wonderful $150 million, 100th birthday present for Mt Albert Grammar School.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

"Communication is an art as well as a science," writes one of New Zealand's leading farming academics.

Listen below: