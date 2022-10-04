Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to ASB's Ben Speedy about how his bank has given a $150m Auckland city farm to Mount Albert Grammar School - for free.
On with the show:
Christopher Luxon:
We ask National's leader if he's going to do a Liz Truss and back-flip on tax cuts. And is the Māori caucus calling the shots in the Labour government?
Dr Victoria Hatton:
PWC's director for sustainability and climate change says New Zealand risks confusing carbon neutral v carbon zero farming, that we need to be aware of the dangers of siloed thinking, and why she thinks we've only got 18-24 months to get our act together.
Cameron Bagrie:
The independent economist comments on rising inflation, interest and exchange rates and tomorrow's OCR announcement.
Ben Speedy:
The general manager of ASB rural comments on the bank's wonderful $150 million, 100th birthday present for Mt Albert Grammar School.
Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:
"Communication is an art as well as a science," writes one of New Zealand's leading farming academics.
Listen below: