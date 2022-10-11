Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum caught up with Minister for Agriculture Damien O'Connor, to take a closer look at the government's agricultural emissions pricing plan.
Damien O'Connor:
The Minister for Agriculture takes a closer look at the government scheme that will see New Zealand farmers pay for emissions by 2025.
Andrew Hoggard:
The president of Federated Farmers responds to Damien O'Connor's comment that the new agricultural emissions scheme is not a tax on farmers.
Emma Higgins:
Rabobank's senior animal proteins analyst on the bank's latest Agribusiness Monthly Report: Some Spring Weather Surprises.
Ele Ludemann:
This North Otago farmer caught up with Jamie Mackay on Monday for a yarn about local elections, Three Waters, drinking water quality, and using cow collars on her dairy farm.
