File photo / Warren Buckland

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with TV celebrity and Central Otago hobby farmer Matt Chisholm, to find out more about his role as the inaugural Ambassador for the Rural Support Trust.

On with the show:

Matt Chisholm:

He's a fair dinkum TV celebrity and Central Otago hobby farmer who's just been appointed the inaugural Ambassador for the Rural Support Trust. And we reckon his "earthy" honesty and humour are a perfect fit for the role.

Bryan Hocken:

This Taranaki sheep and beef farmer (and unofficial Mayor of Tarata) was recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours List for services to agriculture and the rural community.

Craig Piggott:

He's the 27-year-old founder and CEO of Agri-tech company Halter, who cut his engineering and entrepreneurial teeth working for Peter Beck at Rocket Lab. Today we preview the Dairy 2032 field day coming up in Canterbury on Friday, June 17, highlighted by an on-farm panel discussion for Kiwi farmers keen to shape the future of dairy farming.

Phil Duncan:

Shock, horror, snow in Southland in June! We get the real story behind the headlines.

Listen below: