Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rachael McDonald, a Waikato dairy farmer who has managed to successfully complete her farm succession plan at the age of 32.

On with the show:

Steve Maharey:

The former Labour Cabinet Minister and VC of Massey University reflects on the 1984 Snap election, the subsequent Labour landslide, and whether the tide is going out for the Labour Government of 2022.



Te Radar:

We get a preview of the FMG Young Farmer Grand Final coming up in Whangarei on July 7-9, plus we reflect on the 38th anniversary of the 1984 "Schnapps Election" being called, with a great story about Marilyn Waring's role in it.

Cameron Bagrie:

An independent economist comments on the carnage on the markets, interest rates, a friendly exchange rate and why you should invest in companies that actually make money.

Rachael McDonald:

As part of our "Future of Farming" series, we catch up with a Waikato dairy farmer who has successfully sorted out her farm succession plan at the age of 32.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

The leading farming academic comments on the confusion surrounding agricultural GHG emissions, the He Waka Eke Noa recommendations and rampant food inflation at 6.8 per cent pa.

