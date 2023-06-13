Voyager 2023 media awards

The Country Full Show: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

The Country
Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Adam Thompson and Grant Farquhar - a couple of exhibitors who are getting ready for Fieldays tomorrow.

On with the show:

Jane Smith:

She’s a North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist. Today we ask her if she thinks we’re a “very negative, wet, whiny, inward-looking country”? Have we lost the plot and do we need to get our mojo back? And what does she make of National’s new plan for reducing emissions?

Simon Hopcroft:

We continue our series on Old Young Farmers of the Year. Today we head back to 2004 and a then Southland sheep farmer with an interesting connection to the 2022 Grand Final winner.

Hunter McGregor:

Our Shanghai-based correspondent warns New Zealand farmers not to expect the Chinese economy to recover any time soon in 2023.

Adam Thompson and Grant Farquhar:

Our Fieldays panel features two exhibitors (Restore Native and Mineral Boost Zinc) on the eve of the biggest agricultural event in town.

Listen below:


