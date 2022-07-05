Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum manages to achieve something Jamie Mackay cannot - a $10 forecast from Nathan 'Pollyanna' Penny. But for milk? Or something else...

On with the show:

Nathan Penny:

Westpac's Senior Agri Economist previews tonight's Global Dairy Trade auction, looks at the flaws in the NZ EU FTA and we ask - will he pull the trigger on a $10 payout?

Elliot Smith:

Standing in for 2021 FMG Young Farmer of the Year – Jake Jarman - who's tied up in a work thing is Elliot Smith. Our head commentator landed in Dunedin yesterday, went along to training today where Sam Whitelock was ruled out, so we look at the conundrum facing the AB selectors.

Ben Bostock:

Our Future of Farming series continues thanks to Beef + Lamb NZ Genetics. But it's a completely different industry we're looking at today with one half of the Bostock Brothers. They were crowned Sustainability Champion in the Outstanding NZ Food Producer Awards last month for their organic free-range chicken.



Hunter McGregor:

Is our kiwi businessman selling venison in Shanghai, China still in lockdown? And will consumers really pay more for our meat?



Cheyenne Wilson:

In our monthly Farmstrong interview, we look at calving with the first Chair of the Food and Fibre Youth Network and someone who helped Farmstrong develop resources for farmers.

Listen below: