Photo / Kim Gillespie

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum catches up with former chief executive of NZ Merino Company, John Brackenridge, who was made a New Companion of the NZ Order of Merit in the New Year’s Honours list.

On with the show:

John Brakenridge:

We catch up with the man who has been described as transforming New Zealand’s Merino industry. Last year he stepped down as chief executive of NZ Merino Company after 27 years in the role. He was also made a New Companion of the NZ Order of Merit in the New Year’s Honours - for services to the New Zealand food and fibre sectors and the Merino industry.

Cameron Bagrie:

The managing director of Bagrie Economics talks about how the economy is shaping up for the first half of 2024 and what we should keep an eye on.

Nigel Woodhead and Jenna Smith:

Today’s panel consists of a former Young Farmer of the Year, and the chief executive of Pouarua Farms on the Hauraki Plains, who is also a 2024 Nuffield Scholar.

Kristy McGregor:

The founder of Shepherdess Magazine (launched the week of lockdown) and The Muster event (Gabrielle casualty last year). Thanks to Manatū Wāhine Ministry for Women, she has six Shepherdess Muster ticket scholarships to offer women living in Tairāwhiti, Ōpōtiki and Wairoa Districts - the scholarships are for women who deserve a weekend away from it all to focus on themselves.

Ed Taylor:

The general manager of Warbirds over Wānaka has a double pass to give away to a lucky listener.

Listen below: