Photo / Alan Gibson

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Massey University vet school student Charlotte Roberts, to find out more about next year’s near-nude fundraising calendar.

On with the show:

Damien O’Connor:

On the eve of today’s opening of Parliament, we catch up with Labour’s trade spokesman who comments on the Māori Party protests, the hypocrisy of the Cop28, the prospect of an FTA with India, and life in the back benches after sitting on the Treasury benches for six years.

Pita Alexander:

Globe-trotting Christchurch accountant offers some sage advice on how to deal with tough times on the farm and the lessons we can learn from history and past downturns.

Craig Wiggins and Charlotte Roberts:

Third-year vet students at Massey University have reinstated a tradition this year by baring (nearly) all for a fundraising calendar. After a three-year break, the calendar is back, and students have welcomed its return, says vet school student Charlotte Roberts, with proceeds going to Wiggy’s “Whatever with Wiggy”.

Nathan Penny:

Rural economist comments on falling lamb prices and the prospects for tonight’s GDT auction.

Dan Lynch:

You can never have too many sheds on a farm. But if you have too many, you need to join “Tinder for Sheds” - heybarn.co.nz - just ask Scott Barrett.

Listen below:



