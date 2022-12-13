Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with the founder and managing director of Animation Research, Sir Ian Taylor, for a chat about his Herald opinion piece, The Labour Party I used to know.
On with the show:
Sir Ian Taylor:
Following on from his column in the NZ Herald, one of the country’s leading tech entrepreneurs wonders aloud “what’s happened to the Labour Party that I have supported all my life?”
Mike Petersen:
A man who has worn many hats for New Zealand agriculture says “the level of division in the sector is untenable and must be addressed”.
Stephen Bell-Booth:
The pop star theme continues as we catch up with a man who played keyboards for America in the 1980s! He’s also an ag entrepreneur who comments on the unsettled science around ag emissions, rampant on-farm inflation and the state of farmers’ mental health.
Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:
One of New Zealand’s leading farming academics reckons we need to “accentuate the positives and eliminate the negatives”.
