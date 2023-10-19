Photo / Glenn Taylor

Today on The Country, Rowena runs the show from Dunedin while Jamie Mackay broadcasts from Central FM in Waipukurau.

On with the show:

Wayne Langford:

The president of Federated Farmers looks forward to working with a new government with strong rural representation. He also addresses rumours that he may have to get a tattoo or some kind of waxing treatment during The Big Feed telethon next month.

David Seymour:

Act’s leader talks about the governmental ‘baubles of office’ he’s after and what his chances are of becoming Deputy Prime Minister. He also says Act only wants “to be sitting on the bus if the bus is going in the right direction,” and discusses his party’s potential agriculture candidates and policies. He then addresses whether he will bury the hatchet with Winston Peters.

Peter Newbold:

The general manager of PGG Wrightson Real Estate takes his monthly look at the rural market.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent puts on a brave face about his country’s performance in the Rugby World Cup and the Cricket World Cup before talking about Aussie apple and pear growers who are also having a tough time. He then ponders The Voice referendum result which he reckons “left a bad taste in everybody’s mouth”.

Kristy McGregor:

The woman behind Shepherdess, the magazine, is now also the woman behind Shepherdess, the TV show, that celebrates 18 rural New Zealand women around the country. It starts on Sunday at 7.30 pm on Sky Open.






