Prime Minister Christopher Luxon during his first post-Cabinet press conference in the Beehive theatrette. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with New Zealand’s new Prime Minister - Christopher Luxon.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

Our newly-crowned 42nd Prime Minister talks about what he’s going to do for farmers in his first 100 days in office and what he’s going to do about Winston.

Nadine Tunley:

The chief executive of Horticulture NZ updates the state of the industry and talks about RSEs, labour, weather and water storage.

Hunter McGregor:

Our Shanghai-based correspondent talks about the state of the Chinese economy and the prospects for 2024. Plus, he reckons there’s a real opportunity to champion New Zealand grass-fed beef in China.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks about inflation and the OCR across the ditch, and lamb and beef prices.

Listen below:



