Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with New Zealand’s new Prime Minister - Christopher Luxon.
Christopher Luxon:
Our newly-crowned 42nd Prime Minister talks about what he’s going to do for farmers in his first 100 days in office and what he’s going to do about Winston.
Nadine Tunley:
The chief executive of Horticulture NZ updates the state of the industry and talks about RSEs, labour, weather and water storage.
Hunter McGregor:
Our Shanghai-based correspondent talks about the state of the Chinese economy and the prospects for 2024. Plus, he reckons there’s a real opportunity to champion New Zealand grass-fed beef in China.
Chris Russell:
Our Australian correspondent talks about inflation and the OCR across the ditch, and lamb and beef prices.
