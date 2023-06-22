Photo / NZPA / Ross Setford

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Shane Jones, to get his thoughts on how to tackle gangs in New Zealand.

On with the show:

Wayne Langford:

The Acting President of Federated Farmers takes time from a Feds’ board meeting to chat with us about yesterday’s visit to Parliament to chat with the Nats, Labour and the Greens.

Shane Jones:

The Prince of the Provinces goes to war with the Gangs and Wokeness.

Peter Wylie:

We take our monthly look at the rural real estate market with the team from PGG Wrightson.

Jim Hopkins:

We continue our series on Old Young Farmers of the Year. But today we pivot to an Old Commentator who has a 21-year association with the prestigious event.

Chris Russell:

Our Aussie correspondent talks about State of O, the Ashes series, Live Export trade and the back-packers are back!

