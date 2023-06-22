Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Shane Jones, to get his thoughts on how to tackle gangs in New Zealand.
On with the show:
Wayne Langford:
The Acting President of Federated Farmers takes time from a Feds’ board meeting to chat with us about yesterday’s visit to Parliament to chat with the Nats, Labour and the Greens.
Shane Jones:
The Prince of the Provinces goes to war with the Gangs and Wokeness.
Peter Wylie:
We take our monthly look at the rural real estate market with the team from PGG Wrightson.
Jim Hopkins:
We continue our series on Old Young Farmers of the Year. But today we pivot to an Old Commentator who has a 21-year association with the prestigious event.
Chris Russell:
Our Aussie correspondent talks about State of O, the Ashes series, Live Export trade and the back-packers are back!
