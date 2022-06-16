Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with award-winning Dean Rabbidge to find out how he put the success in succession planning.

On with the show:

Ian Proudfoot:

KPMG's Global Head of Agribusiness comments on the 2022 Agribusiness Agenda released today which encourages the primary sector to "catch the opportunities inherent in all our crises". This year's Agenda tells us a story of an industry that is muddled; both opportunity-packed and risk burdened by high highs and almost as low lows.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank's senior dairy analyst and author of the bank's latest Dairy Quarterly Report - Are we there yet? says weaker global milk demand is set to push dairy commodity prices marginally lower in the remainder of 2022.

Dean Rabbidge:

This week's "Future of Farming" topic is farm succession with the team from Tavendale and Partners. Today a Southland sheep, beef and dairy farmer tells his farm succession success story.

Chris Russell:

We find our Sydney-based Australian correspondent in Bendigo Victoria and we yarn about carbon taxes, KFC and cabbage, an electricity crisis and why the traditional Sunday roast lamb is off the menu.

Kieran McAnulty:

He's a new Minister (outside of Cabinet) and today he's filling in for the boss.

