Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum caught up with Wayne Langford, aka "YOLO Farmer" aka the new vice president of Federated Farmers.

On with the show:

Wayne Langford:

He's a Golden Bay farmer by day, the YOLO Farmer on social media, and now the newly-elected vice president of Federated Farmers. We find out if he came away from the PINZ conference Covid-free and take a look at the risk foot-and-mouth disease poses to our agriculture sector. He also gives us an on-farm update and lets us know how his food charity Meat the Need is getting on.

Sir Don McKinnon:

The former Deputy Prime Minister (1990-96), is making his way to France to help raise awareness and money for a museum in Le Quesnoy to commemorate the liberation of the town on November 4, 1918, by New Zealand troops, just a week before the Great War ended. To help this great cause you can donate at nzmmtlq.nz/donate

Chris Russell:

Today our Australian correspondent talks about the threat of foot-and-mouth disease, how a Varroa mite scare is affecting Aussie apiculture and how his beloved Blues messed up at last night's State of Origin.

Bernie McGahan:

The Regional Livestock Manager for PGG Wrightson Northland takes a look at how the bull season is going, how dairy is faring, and what he's seeing up in Northland in terms of land use change.

