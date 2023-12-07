Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Fonterra’s chief executive Miles Hurrell to talk about a strong Q1 performance for the co-op.

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra’s chief executive comments on a strong Q1 performance, which has resulted in the co-op lifting the forecast milk price to a midpoint of $7.50, lifting the forecast earnings per share by five cents to 50-65c, and an 85 per cent lift in profit to $392 million.

Nicola Grigg:

We catch up with the National Party’s new associate agriculture minister with the responsibility for horticulture. Who is she? What is her farming background? What are her aspirations for the next three years?





Emma Higgins:

Rabobank’s senior agriculture analyst looks back on the 10-day Global Farmers Master Class where 28 farmers from five continents and 12 different countries gathered from around the world to address global food security.

Andrew Martin:

PGG Wrightson’s Southland livestock manager comments on grass, grass everywhere but not a store sheep or cattle in sight.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks about improving lamb and beef prices, recent rain, droughts for others, and interesting times in the media.

