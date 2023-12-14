Dairy farmer Colin Hickey will be stopping at land marks throughout The Hickey Tour, hitchhiking from Auckland to Christchurch.

Dairy farmer Colin Hickey will be stopping at land marks throughout The Hickey Tour, hitchhiking from Auckland to Christchurch.

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Colin Hickey, the North Waikato dairy farmer who is hitchhiking from Auckland to Lincoln Univeristy on The Hicky Tour to raise funds for rural telethon The Big Feed.

On with the show:

Dave Letele:

We chat live with one of the co-hosts from “The Big Feed’ – a rural telethon in support of farmer charity Meat the Need.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank’s Senior Ag Analyst comments on the bank’s latest Rural Confidence Survey - hot off the press - which sees farmer confidence rebounding strongly from a record low, driven by improved dairy farmer sentiment.

Colin Hickey:

We catch up with a North Waikato dairy farmer, who is thumbing his way from Auckland to Lincoln University to raise money, meat and milk for The Big Feed.

Peter Newbold:

The general manager of real estate at PGG Wrightson says 2023 has been a tough year, in his final monthly look at the rural property market.

Chris Russell:

We ask our Australian correspondent why our sheep meat industry is suffering at their hands. Plus, we look at the fashion battle of the mining giants.

Listen below:



