It's day two of Fieldays 2022. Photo / Supplied

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay, and Rowena Duncum, are coming to you live from day two of Fieldays, with a cast of thousands, including Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor and Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell, before teeing off at Tieke Golf Estate, to raise money for the IHC Calf and Rural Scheme.

On with the show:

Miles Hurrell:

The chief executive of Fonterra talks about MPI’s Situation and Outlook for Primary Industries (SOPI), where dairy export revenue proved to be a cash cow for New Zealand’s economy.

Dr Tim Mackle:

DairyNZ’s chief executive paid a surprise visit to “The Country cube” to talk about SOPI and yesterday’s sequestration announcement.

Damien O’Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture and Trade takes a closer look at the SOPI report, including dairy, red meat, and horticulture. He also talks about the Government’s sequestration announcement, carbon farming, and how he’s been received at Fieldays.

Todd Charteris:

Rabobank’s chief executive pays The Country a visit, to talk about a new agri board game called Grow, which will feature as part of New Zealand’s NCEA school curriculum.

Todd Muller:

National’s agriculture spokesman doesn’t mince words about the Government’s sequestration reconsideration, calling it “bloody hopeless”.

Stephen Guerin:

The chief executive of PGG Wrightson reflects on 40 years of support for the IHC Calf and Rural Scheme.

Vanessa Winning:

Irrigation NZ’s chief executive comments on her 15 years as a Fieldays’ visitor, before talking about the future of water capture and whether New Zealand should build more dams.

Karen Murrell:

The Country catches up with the founder and creative director of Karen Murrell Natural Lipsticks, about an innovative new product - Kera Kisses - a lipstick made from New Zealand wool.

Jono and Ben:

The Hits hosts are at Fieldays flogging their new Out of This World-flavoured Heartland chips and trying to blend in with the rural crowd.

