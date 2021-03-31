Get ready for the largest agricultural event in the southern hemisphere. Fieldays has shifted to summer this year. Same event, same location, just a different date.

Things are heating up at Fieldays this year - quite literally, as the four day event shifts to the Summer months for the first time ever. From 30th November - 3rd December we’ll bring you all the video content from the Southern Hemisphere’s largest agricultural event right here - available to you on demand from the comfort of your lounge, the shearing shed or your back paddock.

For over 50 years, Fieldays has connected communities from town and country across all corners of Aotearoa New Zealand and around the globe, becoming a household name for all things agriculture.

Fieldays provides New Zealand's agricultural and primary sectors with an international marketplace to advance agriculture, while honouring our three pillars – innovation, education and globalisation.

With something for everyone we wouldn’t want you to miss anything so we’ll be compiling each day’s content for you and publishing it right here.

Keep your finger on the pulse of the latest news and developments in the primary sector through Fieldays Online.

Brought to you by Farmlands, the Fieldays Future Focus Series brings together agri-business leaders to address the key topics that are affecting our industry currently.

Also, get an insider’s grasp on the latest agri-tech innovations through Fieldays Innovations, where you can find out more about how innovators are transforming the industry.

Viewers of the Fieldays Kitchen will be treated to a wealth of knowledge and experience from a lineup of Kiwi celebrity chefs.

The celebrity chefs will showcase the Aotearoa New Zealand food and fibre journey in their demonstrations, championing the value of our homegrown produce.

At the end of each day from 30 November through to 3 December we will be uploading new content so don’t forget to check back in daily to see all the happenings from this year’s exciting new Summer event.