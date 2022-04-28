File photo / Bevan Conley

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum spoke to Federated Farmers vice president Karen Williams about the state of New Zealand's rural roads.

On with the show:

Karen Williams:

The Federated Farmers vice president and transport spokeswoman comments on the Coroner's report on rural roading, saying that all Kiwis should be concerned about the state of our rural roads.

Chris Russell:

This week our Aussie correspondent talks about milk and canola prices, along with how he commemorated Anzac Day.

Bernadette Hunt:

Southland vice president of Federated Farmers comments on the latest changes to winter grazing announced at 12 o'clock today.

Scotty Bamford:

The entrepreneurial fifth-generation North Canterbury farmer talks about Visit Hurunui's new initiative, Let's have a Yarn. Plus, he updates up on how his sheep adoption service, mykiwisheep.com is going.

Julia Jones:

The Head of Insight at NZX takes a look at the latest Stats NZ commodity price report.

Listen below: