Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay loses National Party leader Christopher Luxon...

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s weather expert on the Big Dry coming our way courtesy of El Nino (possibly one of the strongest in the last eight decades). Plus we reminisce on 9/11 (one day early).

Finn Ross:

Is a young farmer (Lake Hawea Station) and academic who reckons Australia’s carbon tax is better than ours. His opinion piece is online HERE.

Corina Jordan:

The chief executive of Fish & Game says her organisation is not on the take from the Government (in an election bribe) and also says current government regulations are making it harder to create wetlands and easier to destroy them!

Matt Holden:

Is a Hawke’s Bay sheep breeder who wants to do something for his struggling province with his Mates of Mates for Mates initiative on Friday, November 10, at the Hawke’s Bay A&P Showgrounds.

