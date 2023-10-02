Photo / Warren Buckland

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Silver Fern Farms chief executive, Simon Limmer, as the meat processing company celebrated 75 years over the weekend.

David Seymour:

For the final time before the October 14 election, we yarn to the Act Party leader about why farmers should party vote Act. Plus, we talk about the OCR, Adrian Orr, Te Pāti Māori, Winston Peters, supermarket duopolies and whether he’s early voted yet.

Simon Limmer:

On Saturday Silver Fern Farms, the biggest meat processing company, blew out 75 candles. We take a trip down memory lane to 1948 when its predecessor (the Primary Producers Co-Operative Society) was formed and we crystal-ball gaze what the next 75 years might look like for the red meat industry.

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s resident weather expert has plenty of weather for us to weather.

Stu Loe and Stu Duncan:

Today’s farmer panel talks farming, footy, golf and a Log o’ Wood that is now two logs of wood.

