Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with shearing legend Sir David Fagan, to find out more about how the flooding in Victoria is affecting the Australian National Championships in Bendigo.

Christopher Luxon:

We ask the National Party leader to comment on the Government’s response to He Waka Eke Noa and what he would do to “repeal” the emissions tax. Plus, we talk AgFest, Winston and Barbara Kuriger.

Sir David Fagan:

Is a Te Kuiti farmer and the Shearing Sports New Zealand chairman who says the first transtasman shearing and woolhandling test matches in more than two years have been postponed (until November 24-26) because of the flooding and expectation of more heavy rain in devastated parts of Australian state Victoria. We also ask him if he’s going to be driving his tractor up State Highway One to protest with Groundswell on Thursday.

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s resident weather expert comments on a cold snap followed by a fine Labour Weekend. Plus, he comments on a great couple of days pressing the flesh at AgFest on the West Coast.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today’s panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky.






