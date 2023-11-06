Photo / Brett Phibbs

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with former National Party Minister of Finance and Minister of Transport, Steven Joyce, to pick his brains about the latest government.

Steven Joyce:

The former “Mr Fixit” and “Minister for Everything” in the last National Government is quite happy to not be around the negotiation table this time round with Winston Peters, but he’s nonetheless confident Christopher Luxon can form a stable government. But what job will Winnie get?

Graeme Williams:

East Coast farmer and bush poet has penned an open letter/plea to Winston Peters to do what’s best for the country, not what’s best for MMP (”Mischievous Mr Peters”).

Humphrey O’Leary:

It’s the race that stops two nations tomorrow. Today we talk to a Wanganui farmer on the ground in Melbourne for The Cup. He was out, then in, then out again for the Great Race.

Blake Holgate:

Rabobank’s head of sustainable business development says recent research, in association with food charity KiwiHarvest, shows households now spend an average of $238 a week on food (up 9 per cent from a year ago), and 21 per cent spend more than $300 a week. It also showed those identifying as vegetarian remain unchanged at 9 per cent, while vegans dropped to 3 per cent (from 5 per cent last year). He says it that could be for multiple reasons. The buzz over meat alternatives may have gone slightly, but there’s also increased awareness of red meat benefits, and the cost of eating vegan may be another factor.

