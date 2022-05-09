Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Balfour farmer Blair "Blocka" Drysdale about his experience on Country Calendar.

On with the show:

David Seymour:

The Act Party leader launches his Alternative "Real Change" Budget where he plans to boost defence spending and the age of eligibility for National Super while slashing wasteful government spending.

Blair "Blocka" Drysdale:

We catch up with one of the stars of last night's Country Calendar episode and we put to bed rumours of pay-per-view appearances on one of New Zealand's most popular television programmes. He also talks about his pre-show anxiety and why farmers should say yes if they're asked to be on the show.

John McOviney:

The chief executive of Steelfort, and Waitomo sheep and beef farmer, announces the winner of the Lawnmaster Mother's Day promo to win a lithium battery-powered hedge trimmer.

Don Carson:

We look at the issue of yet more farms being sold to overseas forestry investors, with the PR Guy for the NZ Forest Owners Association.

