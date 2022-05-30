Photo / Tessa Prentice

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum spoke to the head of insight at NZX, Julia Jones, for her thoughts on gene editing in agriculture.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

We catch Monday's resident weather expert a year on from the Canterbury floods and - with severe weather warnings issued for parts of the upper and eastern North Island - we ask him if more bad weather is on the way.

Julia Jones:

The head of insight at NZX takes a look at last week's think tank report which warned that New Zealand's primary producers would be left behind if they continued to keep gene editing off the table. Plus, she told Ro how she's looking forward to talking to Hamilton Boys High Ag students tomorrow.

Phil Ropiha:

We announce the winners of our Stihl Chainsaw Safety Awareness Week giveaway with the Territory Manager for STIHL, plus cover the Rookie Timbersports World Championships in Vienna over the weekend.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky.

Dan Clark:

We catch up with the brand manager for Line 7 as The Country is giving away $1350 worth of Line 7 Territory Workwear this week.

Listen below: