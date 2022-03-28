Voyager 2021 media awards
The CountryUpdated

The Country Full Show: Monday, March 28, 2022

The Country

The Country's Rural Wellness Weeks kicks off today, so Rowena Duncum spoke to Central Otago sheep and beef farmer Jack Cocks about his incredible tale of resilience following a brain aneurysm.

On with the show:

Matt Eggers:

The operations manager of Goldpine kick starts Rural Wellness Week on The Country.

David Seymour:

The Act Party co-leader tells us why we need a co-governance referendum and what he thinks of Christopher Luxon.

Jack Cocks:

This Central Otago sheep and beef farmer has an incredible tale of resilience following a brain aneurysm.

Adam Thompson:

We catch up with the Zanda McDonald finalist, who is also a native tree nurseryman and enthusiast. He tells us the other side of the native tree story.

Phil Duncan and Alan Newton:

Monday's weatherman is joined by Federated Farmers Wairoa provincial vice president to talk about rain for the East Coast and a lingering drought for Southland.

