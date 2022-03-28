The Country's Rural Wellness Weeks kicks off today, so Rowena Duncum spoke to Central Otago sheep and beef farmer Jack Cocks about his incredible tale of resilience following a brain aneurysm.

On with the show:

Matt Eggers:

The operations manager of Goldpine kick starts Rural Wellness Week on The Country.

David Seymour:

The Act Party co-leader tells us why we need a co-governance referendum and what he thinks of Christopher Luxon.

Jack Cocks:

This Central Otago sheep and beef farmer has an incredible tale of resilience following a brain aneurysm.

Adam Thompson:

We catch up with the Zanda McDonald finalist, who is also a native tree nurseryman and enthusiast. He tells us the other side of the native tree story.

Phil Duncan and Alan Newton:

Monday's weatherman is joined by Federated Farmers Wairoa provincial vice president to talk about rain for the East Coast and a lingering drought for Southland.

Listen below: