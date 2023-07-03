File photo / Greg Bowker

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with the chair of New Zealand Young Farmers, Jessie Waite, ahead of the Young Farmer of the Year Grand Final which starts on Thursday.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

Earlier this morning, ahead of his keynote address to the PINZ Summit, we caught up with National’s leader to discuss his sales pitch to the rural sector, the cost-of-living crisis, whether the second half of 2023 will be worse than the first six months, whether the Nats are in danger of getting no List MPs if Act polls well, and why can’t he fill the Dunedin Town Hall like Winston.

Jessie Waite:

The chair of New Zealand Young Farmers is wearing many hats on day one of the PINZ Summit and Awards conference in Wellington. We profile the contestants in the Grand final coming up in Timaru from Thursday through Saturday - Lisa Kendall, Emma Poole, Mac Williams, Patrick Crawshaw, Nick and Peter O’Connor and Hugh Jackson - plus we see what’s on offer for Agri-kids.

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s resident weather expert confirms Mother Nature’s worst-kept secret - winter is definitely here!





Steve Wyn-Harris:

We farewell one of our longest-serving correspondents/panellists, as he gives a solo valedictory, after a quarter of a century’s service.

Listen below:



