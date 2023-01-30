Voyager 2022 media awards
The Country Full Show: Monday, January 30, 2023

Flooding SH16 Kaukapakapa. Photo / Michael Craig

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with farmers around New Zealand to find out how the recent deluge has affected them.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s sleep-deprived resident weather expert crunches the weather-bomb numbers and they don’t make good reading.

Kieran McAnulty:

We catch up with the Minister for Emergency Management, who’s just landed in Auckland, to survey the damage. And unfortunately, he warns, we have seen the last of the rain yet.

Lisa Kendall:

The South Auckland farmer, and former grand finalist in the Young Farmer of the Year Contest, updates the flooding on her Karaka lifestyle block.

Melissa Clark-Reynolds:

Our keynote interview today is with a futurist, foresight practitioner and serial entrepreneur who has a great back story and a great connection to rural New Zealand. Today we ask her what is the future of farming.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today’s panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky.

Listen below:

