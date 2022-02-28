Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to independent economist Cameron Bagrie, to find out what Russian trade sanctions mean for the New Zealand economy.

On with the show:

David Seymour:

The Act Party leader on mandates, MIQ, isolation and whether he's a political opportunist like his old sparring partner, Winston?

Cameron Bagrie:

Independent Economist on the state of the global economy. What will the Russian trade sanctions mean for the New Zealand economy, with butter our only meaningful export to Russia?

Ian Handcock:

We talk to a Dargaville dairy farm manager who knows a thing or two about keeping farm fit, before announcing the winners of our "Get Farmstrong Fit on The Country" promotion.

Blair McLean:

Our Blenheim-based viticulture correspondent is picking "The Mother of all Vintages".

Phil Duncan:

We ask Monday's weatherman whether the Queensland floods will cross the Tasman to give the top and bottom ends of New Zealand a decent drink?

Listen below: