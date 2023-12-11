Photo / Ross Setford

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum catches up with ... Jamie Mackay, as the show’s host is in a field in the Taieri Plain, filming a video for the VW Amarok.

On with the show:

Jamie Mackay:

Today we find The Country host on a Taieri Plain farm filming an “epic” new video for the VW Amarok, despite his Bluetooth playing up, dogs barking, and a mildly worrying staring competition with a local dairy farmer.

Grant McCallum:

National’s new MP for Northland reflects on his swearing-in ceremony but says it’s just the first step in representing his electorate and “get on and do stuff and help make their lives better”.

Lindy Nelson:

The chairwoman of Safer Farms comments on distressing statistics that show four quad bike deaths in the last nine days.

Sirma Karapeeva:

The Meat Industry Association’s chief executive is recently back from an “overwhelming” (in a good way) US trip. She met key people, gained insights into the state of the market, and learned more about consumer trends and the US’s approach to trade policy.

Phil Duncan:

Our man from WeatherWatch braces himself for “Where is Summer?” complaints as he warns of an approaching cold front.

