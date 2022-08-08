Photo / Unsplash

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Bremworth chief executive Greg Smith, to find out why he's so passionate about wool carpets.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

National's leader comments on the gathering of the faithful at the Nats annual conference and the new policy around unemployed youth. We ask him if the Nats finally have clarity around tax cuts and indexing tax thresholds and why the confusion. Plus, we cover the Cost-of-Living payment for the dead, Te Puke-gate and ask him if he's too accident-prone to be PM.

Greg Smith:

The chief executive of Kiwi carpet maker Bremworth on the company's David v Goliath battle with US giant Godfrey Hirst and why he's so passionate about wool carpets versus synthetics.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert on the unwelcomed re-emergence of winter.

Belinda Mooney:

With melanoma being such a big issue for farmers and rural New Zealand, FMG's Taranaki area manager previews the Spot Check Roadie coming to a place near you.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky as we discuss the Ngāi Tahu regenerative farming trial in Mid Canterbury and the National Party conference up the road in Christchurch.

Listen below: