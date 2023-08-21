Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Pita Alexander, Doug Avery and Eric Roy, for some good advice on how to cope with tough times.
On with the show:
David Seymour:
The Act party Leader comments on the One News poll tonight, what to do with Winston, Government U-turns on building roads and the three Rs, Act’s ag emissions policy and what’s all this about Guy Fawkes?
Pita Alexander:
As requested, a Christchurch farm accountant and globetrotting raconteur gives his take on the current economic downturn for farmers. He’s been through a few over his career and has some advice to get through this one.
Doug Avery:
If anyone knows how to deal with tough times, it’s The Resilient Farmer. And he doesn’t disappoint!
Eric Roy:
Southland farmer, current chair of NZ Pork, and former National MP/Deputy Speaker of the House knows a good downturn when he sees one. He reflects on how to get through one.
