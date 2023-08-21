Photo / Sarah Ivey

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Pita Alexander, Doug Avery and Eric Roy, for some good advice on how to cope with tough times.

On with the show:

David Seymour:

The Act party Leader comments on the One News poll tonight, what to do with Winston, Government U-turns on building roads and the three Rs, Act’s ag emissions policy and what’s all this about Guy Fawkes?

Pita Alexander:

As requested, a Christchurch farm accountant and globetrotting raconteur gives his take on the current economic downturn for farmers. He’s been through a few over his career and has some advice to get through this one.

Doug Avery:

If anyone knows how to deal with tough times, it’s The Resilient Farmer. And he doesn’t disappoint!

Eric Roy:

Southland farmer, current chair of NZ Pork, and former National MP/Deputy Speaker of the House knows a good downturn when he sees one. He reflects on how to get through one.

